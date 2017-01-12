Janelle Bynum

Janelle Bynum

2017-01-12

Last November, Democratic candidate Janelle Bynum made history when she took a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives as the first African American to represent House District 51. In a narrow race that broke records as Oregon's most expensive House campaign, Bynum defeated Happy Valley mayor, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Originally from Washington D.C., Bynum attended the historically Black Florida A&M University, where she trained to be an electrical engineer.

