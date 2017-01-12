Janelle Bynum
Last November, Democratic candidate Janelle Bynum made history when she took a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives as the first African American to represent House District 51. In a narrow race that broke records as Oregon's most expensive House campaign, Bynum defeated Happy Valley mayor, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Originally from Washington D.C., Bynum attended the historically Black Florida A&M University, where she trained to be an electrical engineer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC