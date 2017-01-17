Jacked Up
For the past 10 years McGhehey, an Oregon native and Portland resident, has been a member of Johnny Knoxville's Jackass squad, throwing his body into literally breakneck stunts for a TV series and two movies. He describes himself as a "blue-color actor," supplementing his daredevil flicks by running Danger Valley Skateshop in McMinnville.
