Isaac Slade-Matautia, 4-star LB, sets Oregon Ducks visit, calls offer a game-changer
Oregon boasted Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota and NFL first-round draft pick DeForest Buckner, both of whom grew up on the islands. But after losing U.S. Army All-American running back Vavae Malepeai to USC on Signing Day and slow-playing Elite 11 quarterback MVP and Alabama commit Tua Tagovailoa, there's work to be done in, "The Aloha State."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec 6
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC