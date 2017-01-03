Isaac Slade-Matautia, 4-star LB, sets Oregon Ducks visit, calls offer a game-changer

Oregon boasted Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota and NFL first-round draft pick DeForest Buckner, both of whom grew up on the islands. But after losing U.S. Army All-American running back Vavae Malepeai to USC on Signing Day and slow-playing Elite 11 quarterback MVP and Alabama commit Tua Tagovailoa, there's work to be done in, "The Aloha State."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.