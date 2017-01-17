Isaac Slade-Matautia, 4-star LB, sets...

Isaac Slade-Matautia, 4-star LB, sets decision date; Oregon Ducks the favorite?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

After a season in which the Oregon Ducks finished 4-8 and replaced Mark Helfrich with Willie Taggart, many are wondering how the program will address its needs along the defensive front seven. Oregon has already added U.S. Army All-American defensive tackle Rutger Reitmaier and linebacker Sampson Niu, as well as defensive tackles Jordon Scott and Popo Aumavae, but more help should be on the way before Signing Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,028 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC