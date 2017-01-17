Isaac Slade-Matautia, 4-star LB, sets decision date; Oregon Ducks the favorite?

After a season in which the Oregon Ducks finished 4-8 and replaced Mark Helfrich with Willie Taggart, many are wondering how the program will address its needs along the defensive front seven. Oregon has already added U.S. Army All-American defensive tackle Rutger Reitmaier and linebacker Sampson Niu, as well as defensive tackles Jordon Scott and Popo Aumavae, but more help should be on the way before Signing Day.

