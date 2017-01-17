Isaac Slade-Matautia, 4-star LB from ...

Isaac Slade-Matautia, 4-star LB from Marcus Mariota's alma mater, commits to Oregon Ducks

5 hrs ago

When Willie Taggart was hired as the Oregon Ducks head football coach, he made it clear that he was going to make in-state recruiting a priority. Then, he took his first recruiting visit to Hawaii, seemingly a signal that, "The Aloha State" would also become a key focus.

