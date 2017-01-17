Interstate 84 shut down in Oregon due...

Interstate 84 shut down in Oregon due to ice storm

6 hrs ago

Roads are icy along SE Duke near 72nd Ave., in southeast Portland on Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017. The Portland, Oregon area is bracing for freezing rain that could bring up to an inch of ice to some areas east of the city, with heavier accumulations in the Columbia River Gorge.

