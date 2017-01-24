In Brief: Cycle Oregon 2017 is at Bend/Crater Lake
Tonight was the route announcement for Cycle Oregon's 30th anniversary ride. There's a large loop that includes Crater Lake and Sisters/Bend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.
