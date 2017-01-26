Hermiston school district employee fired for stealing from colleagues
An employee from the Hermiston School District was fired on Monday after she was caught stealing credit cards from the purses of colleagues in October of 2016. School district documents given to the East Oregonian said Bryan was placed on leave for three months so Hermiston police could investigate.
