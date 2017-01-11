Grainger Named President of the Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges and Universities
Kristen Grainger, former director of communications for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, has been selected to lead the Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges and Universities effective January 17, 2017. "We are excited to welcome Kristen Grainger to lead The Alliance," said Alliance Board of Trustees Chair Merrit Quarum, CEO of Qmedtrix Systems, Inc. "Her wealth of knowledge and experience in both the public and higher education sectors makes her an invaluable resource for all Alliance member institutions."
