Government should focus on serving real people, real needs
The author asks wonders what might happen if lawmakers spent one session focused on how our government serves Oregonians and where it serves poorly, focused on fixing it. Out of the 2,000-plus bills the legislature will soon review, I wonder how many few - if any -- will focus on making government service timely, accurate, effective, efficient or easy.
