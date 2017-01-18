Goat wanders into Oregon 7-Eleven, helps self to some Skittles
An astonished Oregon woman captured video of a goat that wandered into a 7-Eleven store in the Portland area and started helping itself to some Sour Skittles. Katelyn Lund posted a photo and video to Facebook showing the goat entering the convenience store Thursday in Tigard and feasting on some Sour Skittles from the candy display.
