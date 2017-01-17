Former Oregon prison manager says Department of Corrections retaliated against him

A former prison administrator alerted the state that he plans to sue the Oregon Department of Corrections for allegedly violating state whistleblower law, saying it retaliated against him when he raised questions about two high-level officials. A lawyer for John Myrick, former superintendent of Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Administrative Services in late December outlining his allegations and his plans to seek damages.

