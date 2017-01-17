Former Oregon prison manager says Dep...

Former Oregon prison manager says Department of Corrections retaliated against him

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A former prison administrator alerted the state that he plans to sue the Oregon Department of Corrections for allegedly violating state whistleblower law, saying it retaliated against him when he raised questions about two high-level officials. A lawyer for John Myrick, former superintendent of Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla, sent a letter to the Oregon Department of Administrative Services in late December outlining his allegations and his plans to seek damages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC