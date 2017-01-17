Former Eastern Oregon officer files whistleblower suit
A former police officer is suing the eastern Oregon city of Stanfield, arguing he was fired in retaliation for reporting concerns about a lieutenant's conduct. Ryan McBride's whistleblower lawsuit filed in Umatilla County Circuit Court seeks $500,000 for emotional distress, anger and humiliation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|12 hr
|_Susan_
|690
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC