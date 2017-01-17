Fight to save Oregon beach house on edge of falling down bluff is far from over
More than six months after the Portland owner of an Oregon coast beach house pleaded for help saving the home from an eroding bluff, the battle is far from over. Tai Dang's $1 million, 3,300-square-foot Rockaway Beach vacation home is still perched 8 feet or less from the edge of the bluff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC