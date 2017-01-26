Feel Good Videos of the Day: Portland, Oregon Police Rush, Tackle Traffic Blocking Liberal Protes...
The videos of Portland, Oregon police officers bull rushing liberal protesters who had taken over an intersection are fun to watch over and over again. About 2 dozen protestors block traffic at 6th and Yamhill.
