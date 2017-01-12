Feds extend for five years Oregon's healthcare program for poor
Gov. Kate Brown, shown here at her Jan. 9, swearing in, hailed the news that the federal government had agreed to extend Oregon's Medicaid waiver for another five years. Beth Nakamura/Staff In the final week of the Obama administration, the federal government gave Oregon permission for what state officials claim will be five more years of stability in how health care is delivered to Oregon's poor.
