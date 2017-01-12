Feds extend for five years Oregon's h...

Feds extend for five years Oregon's healthcare program for poor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Gov. Kate Brown, shown here at her Jan. 9, swearing in, hailed the news that the federal government had agreed to extend Oregon's Medicaid waiver for another five years. Beth Nakamura/Staff In the final week of the Obama administration, the federal government gave Oregon permission for what state officials claim will be five more years of stability in how health care is delivered to Oregon's poor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,924 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC