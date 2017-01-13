Federal Lawsuit Says Leif's Auto Collision Employees Menaced Geico...
One of the nation's largest car insurance companies wants to sever all ties with Tigard-based repair chain Leif's Auto Collision Centers-because it says Leif's employees physically threatened its claims adjusters. Geico Auto Insurance sued Leif's and owner Leif Hansen on Jan. 10 in the U.S. District Court for Oregon, seeking payment for professional damages as well as the right to no longer do with business with them.
