Federal Lawsuit Says Leif's Auto Coll...

Federal Lawsuit Says Leif's Auto Collision Employees Menaced Geico...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

One of the nation's largest car insurance companies wants to sever all ties with Tigard-based repair chain Leif's Auto Collision Centers-because it says Leif's employees physically threatened its claims adjusters. Geico Auto Insurance sued Leif's and owner Leif Hansen on Jan. 10 in the U.S. District Court for Oregon, seeking payment for professional damages as well as the right to no longer do with business with them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,912,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC