Federal appeals panel, citing Oregon's anti-SLAPP law, tosses out lawsuit against rape accuser

The 9th Circuit panel ruled that Oregon's law has bearing in the federal courts and that the man hadn't met a minimum burden of proof for his allegations. A federal appeals court has tossed out a Portland man's defamation lawsuit against a woman who accused him of sexual assault, citing an Oregon law designed to discourage suits that impinge on free expression.

