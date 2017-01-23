Federal appeals panel, citing Oregon's anti-SLAPP law, tosses out lawsuit against rape accuser
The 9th Circuit panel ruled that Oregon's law has bearing in the federal courts and that the man hadn't met a minimum burden of proof for his allegations. A federal appeals court has tossed out a Portland man's defamation lawsuit against a woman who accused him of sexual assault, citing an Oregon law designed to discourage suits that impinge on free expression.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|15 hr
|CAS
|6
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC