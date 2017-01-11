Environmental groups want work halted...

Environmental groups want work halted on Snake River dams

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

In this 2013 aerial file photo, the Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River is seen near Pasco, Wash. Environmental groups are asking a federal court to halt 11 infrastructure projects on four lower Snake River dams in Washington state that could ultimately be removed following an environmental review now underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC