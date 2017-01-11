Entrance to Portland Community Colleg...

Entrance to Portland Community College in Portland, Oregon.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The chairman of Portland Community College 's board of directors has resigned from his elected position to protest the decision to designate the school as a "sanctuary" for undocumented students. Gene Pitts wrote in his resignation letter to colleagues that he disagreed with the board's decision to classify PCC as a "sanctuary college" and expressed concerns that the move politicized the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec 7 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec 6 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,897

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC