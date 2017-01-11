Entrance to Portland Community College in Portland, Oregon.
The chairman of Portland Community College 's board of directors has resigned from his elected position to protest the decision to designate the school as a "sanctuary" for undocumented students. Gene Pitts wrote in his resignation letter to colleagues that he disagreed with the board's decision to classify PCC as a "sanctuary college" and expressed concerns that the move politicized the school.
