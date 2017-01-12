Ellis Brooks, Under Armour All-American 4-star LB, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

With Under Armour All-American cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and U.S. Army All-American defensive tackle Rutger Reitmaier and linebacker Sampson Niu already in the fold, Oregon has gotten off to a strong start. Under Willie Taggart, Oregon has made significant strides to address that need, scheduling official visits for Rivals four-star linebacker Isaac Slade Matautia and Under Armour All-American Ellis Brooks, who is set to be in Eugene this weekend.

