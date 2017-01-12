Ellis Brooks, Under Armour All-Americ...

Ellis Brooks, Under Armour All-American 4-star LB, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

With Under Armour All-American cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and U.S. Army All-American defensive tackle Rutger Reitmaier and linebacker Sampson Niu already in the fold, Oregon has gotten off to a strong start. Under Willie Taggart, Oregon has made significant strides to address that need, scheduling official visits for Rivals four-star linebacker Isaac Slade Matautia and Under Armour All-American Ellis Brooks, who is set to be in Eugene this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC