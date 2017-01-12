Ellis Brooks, Under Armour All-American 4-star LB, visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
With Under Armour All-American cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and U.S. Army All-American defensive tackle Rutger Reitmaier and linebacker Sampson Niu already in the fold, Oregon has gotten off to a strong start. Under Willie Taggart, Oregon has made significant strides to address that need, scheduling official visits for Rivals four-star linebacker Isaac Slade Matautia and Under Armour All-American Ellis Brooks, who is set to be in Eugene this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC