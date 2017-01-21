Editorial Agenda 2017: Only the things that matter most
Honoring our diverse values, getting the state's financial house in order, eliminating homelessness and boosting students' success are among The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board's agenda items for 2017. For years, Oregon leaders have talked about the growing divide in our state between east and west, rural and urban, newcomer and native.
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec 6
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
