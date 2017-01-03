Early 2017 snowstorm pounds southern, central Oregon - Wed, 04 Jan 2017 PST
The Mail Tribune reported up to 3 additional inches could fall Wednesday in Medford, Ashland and Grants Pass, and up to 18 more inches could fall higher up along the Siskiyou Pass and around Crater Lake. Meanwhile, schools throughout Central Oregon are closed Wednesday because of heavy snowfall.
