Devin Culp, Oregon Ducks 2018 4-star WR/TE pledge, decommits

With increased interest from other schools and more than a year until Signing Day, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound pass-catcher, out of Gonzaga Prep , announced his decommitment from Oregon on Sunday: Shortly after Taggart's hiring, Pia Culp, Devin's mom, said she and her son needed to see how the coaching staff filled out. "Devin and I plan on seeing what happens with staffing," she told The Oregonian .

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.