David Sarasohn: Phil Knight shouldn't be on his own in supporting U of O

The highlight of Oregon higher education in 2016 - especially when you consider the football season - was Nike founder Phil Knight's 10-year gift of $500 million to the University of Oregon for a science research complex. University of Oregon President Michael Schill called the gift - possibly the largest individual donation to any state university ever - "spectacular" and declared that with the donation, "the University of Oregon can achieve a level of excellence and national prominence that has previously been out of reach."

