Daewood Davis, Florida WR w/ 4.3 spee...

Daewood Davis, Florida WR w/ 4.3 speed, commits to Oregon Ducks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oregonian

There's no denying the Oregon Ducks have found the state of Florida to be fertile recruiting ground at the end of the 2017 recruiting cycle. And there was more evidence of that Sunday morning, as Rivals three-star wide receiver Daewood Davis committed to Oregon over offers from Arkansas, Duke, Fresno State, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Miami , South Florid, Utah and others: The 6-foot-1, 164-pound pass-catcher, out of Somerset Academy and South Florida .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan 26 Littledeer 33
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
News Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an... Jan 23 big oil isnt inte... 4
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC