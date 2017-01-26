Daewood Davis, Florida WR w/ 4.3 speed, commits to Oregon Ducks
There's no denying the Oregon Ducks have found the state of Florida to be fertile recruiting ground at the end of the 2017 recruiting cycle. And there was more evidence of that Sunday morning, as Rivals three-star wide receiver Daewood Davis committed to Oregon over offers from Arkansas, Duke, Fresno State, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Miami , South Florid, Utah and others: The 6-foot-1, 164-pound pass-catcher, out of Somerset Academy and South Florida .
