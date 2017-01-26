Cyrus Habibi-Likio, 4-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks may have a few silent commitments up their sleeves , but they aren't exactly afraid to make things public, either. On Thursday evening, 247Sports four-star athlete Cyrus Habibi-Likio announced his commitment to Oregon over offers from Boise State, Cal, USC, Utah and others: The 6-foot-1, 211-pound athlete, out of Saint Francis High School , was rated as a running back for some time, but recently earned a fourth star as an athlete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Thu
|Littledeer
|33
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Trump's victory creates uncertainty for wind an...
|Jan 23
|big oil isnt inte...
|5
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC