Cyrus Habibi-Likio, 4-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks may have a few silent commitments up their sleeves , but they aren't exactly afraid to make things public, either. On Thursday evening, 247Sports four-star athlete Cyrus Habibi-Likio announced his commitment to Oregon over offers from Boise State, Cal, USC, Utah and others: The 6-foot-1, 211-pound athlete, out of Saint Francis High School , was rated as a running back for some time, but recently earned a fourth star as an athlete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.