Clinton carried this coastal Oregon congressional district by 554 votes
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... As we do every four years, Daily Kos Elections is calculating the results of the 2016 presidential election for all 435 congressional districts, and this series of posts explores the most interesting results on a state-by-state basis. You can find our complete data set here , which we're updating continuously as the precinct-level election returns we need for our calculations become available.
