Blogger is asked to delete info on Or...

Blogger is asked to delete info on Oregon refuge informants

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News-Register

Federal prosecutors want a judge to order a Northern California man to remove all information from his website about confidential informants involved in the takeover of a national wildlife refuge in Oregon last winter. In court filings Friday, prosecutors said the information posted by Gary Hunt, 70, was turned over to defense attorneys in the case pursuant to a protective order that barred it from being shared with outside parties, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios Dec '16 Seriously 4
News Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por... Dec '16 Lee Baca Family 1
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Nov '16 USA 688
Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters Nov '16 fed up 1
News Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07) Nov '16 The hoch 14
damage art image a women beauty blood web Nov '16 web school 12
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,099 • Total comments across all topics: 277,697,999

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC