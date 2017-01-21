Assailants hit licensed marijuana grow in southern Oregon - Sun, 01 Jan 2017 PST
A marijuana grower in southern Oregon was beaten and robbed last month in the first reported instance of violent crime at a state-licensed cannabis production operation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported last week that 56-year-old James Bowman was hospitalized for several days after the Dec. 16 attack in the rural community of Wimer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec 6
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC