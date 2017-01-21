Assailants hit licensed marijuana gro...

Assailants hit licensed marijuana grow in southern Oregon - Sun, 01 Jan 2017 PST

A marijuana grower in southern Oregon was beaten and robbed last month in the first reported instance of violent crime at a state-licensed cannabis production operation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported last week that 56-year-old James Bowman was hospitalized for several days after the Dec. 16 attack in the rural community of Wimer.

