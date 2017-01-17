Ammon Bundy expected to testify at next Ore. standoff trial
A judge will let Ammon Bundy testify in the upcoming trial of seven defendants charged in the armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. The leader of last year's takeover sits in a Nevada jail, awaiting trial on charges stemming from a 2014 standoff with federal agents at his father's ranch.
