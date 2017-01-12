After pushback, Oregon scraps report linking private forests to water quality risks
The forest surrounding Jetty Creek, the water supply for the town of Rockaway Beach on Oregon's north coast, has been logged heavily. The forest surrounding Jetty Creek, the water supply for the town of Rockaway Beach on Oregon's north coast, has been logged heavily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec '16
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec '16
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC