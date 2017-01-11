A 'uniquely Oregon' heritage - Thursday, 05 January 2017
Designated by Congress and overseen by the National Parks Service, National Heritage Areas are "places where historic, cultural and natural resources combine to form cohesive, nationally important landscapes." So, at first glance, one would likely assume that there are at least a handful of NHAs in the West with its plentiful landmarks and the historical significance of things like the California Gold Rush and the Oregon Trail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Oswego Review.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec 6
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC