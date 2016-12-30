We ate every taco on 99W: Here are the 10 best
Oregon 99W runs about 100 miles from Southwest Portland to Junction City, passing through suburbs and sleeper communities directly to Oregon wine country, taking on the character of its communities along the way. In Tigard, 99W is a transportation planner's nightmare of red lights and stop-and-go traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec 6
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC