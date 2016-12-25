U.S. House National Totals by Party, ...

U.S. House National Totals by Party, 2016

All state election returns are now official. Below are the national totals for each party for U.S. House for the November 8, 2016 election: Republican 62,579,310 Democratic 61,571,126 Libertarian 1,711,777 Green 515,263 Conservative of New York 336,572 Working Families 278,171 Independence of New York 92,107 Constitution 127,376 Independent Party of Oregon 78,154 Legal Marijuana Now 57,911 Reform 56,232 Women's Equality 45,960 Liberty Union 29,410 Independence of Minnesota 28,869 Progressive of Oregon 27,978 American of South Carolina 19,606 Working Class of Michigan 18,018 Independent Green 12,866 Independent Party of Connecticut 9,972 Veterans 8,696 Conservative of New Jersey 4,254 Natural Law 4,088 If anyone sees any error, please contact me at [email protected], or leave a comment.

Read more at Ballot Access News.

