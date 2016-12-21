U.S. Attorney's office collects $19 million through criminal cases, civil lawsuits, restitution, ...
The U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon has collected $19.1 million from criminal and civil court cases in fiscal year 2016, with the largest civil collection stemming from a civil fraud case against senior living facility operator Holiday Corporation. Holiday Retirement Corp. agreed to pay $8.86 million to settle a fraud case.
