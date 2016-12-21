Trump's Obamacare Repeal Would Harm Oregon's Budget, Economy, and Residents
One measure of the progress Oregon has made in health care is the scale of the damage that would be done by its undoing. Without a replacement plan, congressional Republicans are poised to overturn the Affordable Care Act as a first order of business under the new administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BlueOregon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec 6
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov 28
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC