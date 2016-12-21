The Oregon political slogan of 2017: The traffic, stupid
Traffic congestion has quadrupled in the past ten years and yet neither the state, city or county are building new roads and when they do talk about transportation, it's usually light rail or bicycles. I think that Gov. Kate Brown, incoming Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County commissioners must seize the opportunity to address the biggest concern of working Oregonians.
