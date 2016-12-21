The Latest: Hundreds celebrate oldest gorilla's birthday

In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Colo, a western lowland gorilla, rests in her enclosure at the Columbus Zoo, in Columbus, Ohio. Colo, the very first born and oldest surviving gorilla in captivity will celebrate her 60th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 22. less FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Colo, a western lowland gorilla, rests in her enclosure at the Columbus Zoo, in Columbus, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.