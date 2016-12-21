The Latest: Hundreds celebrate oldest gorilla's birthday
In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Colo, a western lowland gorilla, rests in her enclosure at the Columbus Zoo, in Columbus, Ohio. Colo, the very first born and oldest surviving gorilla in captivity will celebrate her 60th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 22. less FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, Colo, a western lowland gorilla, rests in her enclosure at the Columbus Zoo, in Columbus, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec 6
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov 28
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC