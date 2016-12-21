Teagan Quitoriano, 2018 Sprague TE/DE, picks up Oregon State Beavers offer

Future NFL Hall of Famer and San Diego Chargers star Antonio Gates set the standard for basketball-star-turned-tight-end, achieving remarkable success utilizing his basketball athleticism on the gridiron. No one is placing similar expectations on 2018 Sprague defensive end/tight end Teagan Quitoriano, but the Oregon two-sport star can certainly relate to the translation of hoops skills to football success.

