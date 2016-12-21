Survey Finds Oregon Residents Support Banks Working With Marijuana Industry
A study released this week shows that Oregon residents, by an overwhelming majority, feel working with the marijuana industry does not damage the reputation of financial institutions. The survey also indicates banks and credit unions might enhance their standing and attract new customers in Oregon by working with the cannabis industry.
