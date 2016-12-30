Sheriff issues tips for sober holiday driving
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on drunk driving with increased patrols paid for by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Patrols focusing on DUII enforcement through the holidays have been increased during the campaign, which started Dec. 15 and will continue through New Year's Day.
