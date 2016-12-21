Republican outcry over committees could signal partisan fights in 2017 Legislature

Republicans in the Oregon House are publicly criticizing Democrats over their committee assignments, suggesting a tense dynamic heading into the high-stakes 2017 session in which lawmakers must close a projected $1.7 billion budget deficit. In social media posts and statements, Republicans cast House Speaker Tina Kotek's decision to eliminate the House Committee on Rural Communities, Land Use and Water next year -- a committee Kotek created in 2014 -- as evidence that urban lawmakers are ignoring rural areas of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.