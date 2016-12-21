Record number of holiday travelers expected to hit Oregon roads
Snow backs up traffic on NE Martin Luther King Boulevard in Portland on Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, 2016. A record-setting number of travelers are expected to take to the roads, skies and rails across the country this holiday season and Oregon is no exception with an anticipated 1.3 million Beaver State residents predicted to travel more than 50 miles from home.
