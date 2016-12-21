Portland-area weather: Foggy morning warms up to partly sunny skies
Christmas morning 2016 brings the potential for freezing fog until mid-morning in the Portland metro area, according to the National Weather Service. But the day should get better as Sunday should be partly sunny.
