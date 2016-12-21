Oregonians love their cheap vodka, but spend the most on Jack Daniels
When Oregonians head to the liquor store, they're picking up HRD Vodka the most by volume. But when it comes to alcohol sales by dollar, they're spending the most on Jack Daniels, according to new figures released by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
