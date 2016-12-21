Oregon trooper in 2nd surgery after shooting; still critical
This undated photo provided by the family to the Oregon State Police shows Trooper Nic Cederberg. A Christmas Day shooting left a woman dead, triggered a car chase and gunbattle in suburban Portland that critically wounded Cederberg and killed the slaying suspect, according to authorities and court records Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Bars Might Sue the State Over Smoking Patios
|Dec 7
|Seriously
|4
|Man going to jail in Oregon's first revenge por...
|Dec 6
|Lee Baca Family
|1
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov 29
|TerriB1
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Nov 28
|USA
|688
|Prop 97 - Shame on stupid voters
|Nov '16
|fed up
|1
|Chevrolet Cavalier Turn Signal Flasher (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|The hoch
|14
|damage art image a women beauty blood web
|Nov '16
|web school
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC