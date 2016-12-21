Oregon smokejumper deployed to Alabama dies after fall

A federal smokejumper deployed to Alabama to help battle wildfires has died a month after falling over a concrete railing while walking back to his hotel. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says 52-year-old Ray Fernandez Rubio, of Oregon, died in a hospital Monday after suffering a head injury Nov. 22. Al.com reports that Rubio had completed his assignment and was going to return to Oregon when he fell over a railing into a Birmingham parking garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.