Oregon should streamline and inform its efforts in fostering the pot market: Editorial Agenda 2016
Few ballot campaigns were as passionately fought as that for Measure 91, passage of which brought legal recreational marijuana to Oregon. But that was two years ago, and the state continues today to claw its way to an efficient, profitable and safe day in the sale of recreational pot.
