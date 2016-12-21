Oregon renews bid for Abernethy Bridge grant - Thursday, 29 December 2016

Oregon has renewed its bid for federal money to widen the George Abernethy Bridge, which carries Interstate 205 across the Willamette River in Clackamas County, and reinforce it further against a severe earthquake. The Oregon Transportation Commission voted Dec. 15 to approve the bid - the second time it has been submitted by the Oregon Department of Transportation - and it's also been endorsed by four U.S. representatives from Oregon.

